Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Nathan’s Famous worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.