National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells $1,339,500.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 245,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,433. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

