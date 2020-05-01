National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $46.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NATI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 96,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,082. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,361 shares of company stock worth $328,595 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

