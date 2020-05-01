National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $46.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
NATI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 96,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,082. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.
In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,361 shares of company stock worth $328,595 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
