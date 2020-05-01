Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 194,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,850. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

