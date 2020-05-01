Nebulas Hits Market Cap of $15.22 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, Huobi and Allcoin. Nebulas has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $5.12 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.03976469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009770 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,262,874 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, OKEx, BCEX, Binance, Neraex, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

