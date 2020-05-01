Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $39.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

SILC stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Silicom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Silicom worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

