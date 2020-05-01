Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Neenah has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Neenah has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Neenah to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $860.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. Neenah has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

