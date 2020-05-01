Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.50 ($57.56).

Shares of NEM traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.50 ($66.86). The company had a trading volume of 286,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.36. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a one year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

