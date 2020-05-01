NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.99 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 1,759,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

