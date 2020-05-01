Nesco (NSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Nesco has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco stock remained flat at $$2.38 during midday trading on Friday. 9,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.