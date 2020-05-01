New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). New Age Beverages posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 178,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 28,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,580. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

