New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $71,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $675.20. The stock had a trading volume of 752,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $449.53 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.