New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Citigroup worth $136,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

C stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 28,626,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,326,928. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

