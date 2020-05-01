New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $121,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 13.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.99. 2,091,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

