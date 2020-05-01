New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $202,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

