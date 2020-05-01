New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $98,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.23. 2,353,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.81. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
