New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $98,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.23. 2,353,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.81. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

