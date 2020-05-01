New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,756,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $145,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.