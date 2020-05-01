New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $115,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.