New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $125.28 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $125,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.06. 1,342,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

