New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $133.94 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $133,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 39,148,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.