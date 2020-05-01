New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $178.11 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Medtronic worth $178,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

