New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $194.97 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $194,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,553,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.