New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $75.34 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $75,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 14,762,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

