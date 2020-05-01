New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $92.07 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $92,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.38. 4,037,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

