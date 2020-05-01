New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,458. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.