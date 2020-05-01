New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $342,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.