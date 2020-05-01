New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $103,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of MO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 13,821,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

