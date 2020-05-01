New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $80,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.17. 2,367,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

