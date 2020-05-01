New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $82,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.43. 3,669,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

