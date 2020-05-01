New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $98,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

