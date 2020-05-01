New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of American Tower worth $139,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.00. 3,409,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

