New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Paypal worth $167,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.93. 7,566,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

