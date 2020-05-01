New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $72,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.06. 3,281,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,551. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.