New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $82,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Anthem by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

ANTM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $280.73. 2,098,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average is $273.11. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

