New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Zoetis worth $81,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

ZTS traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,388. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

