New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Netflix worth $235,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,482.5% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.04 on Thursday, reaching $419.93. 7,937,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

