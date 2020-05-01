New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,900 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mcdonald’s worth $174,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.56. 7,122,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

