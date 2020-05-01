New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 234,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 234,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Comcast worth $233,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,202,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

