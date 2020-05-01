New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,700 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $70,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.43. 1,945,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.05. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

