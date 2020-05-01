New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $177,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.68. 2,159,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.