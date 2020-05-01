New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 78.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $343,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $12,458,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,434. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

