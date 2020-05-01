New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $164,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.