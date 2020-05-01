NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 7,123,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

