NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 457 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $11.80 on Thursday, hitting $164.09. 1,240,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.