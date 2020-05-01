NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,822 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 133,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.