NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. 2,036,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

