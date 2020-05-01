NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,506,000 after buying an additional 1,089,386 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 14,762,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,472. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.