NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.29. 43,487,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,028,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

