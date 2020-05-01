NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 202.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in United Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,321,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

