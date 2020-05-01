NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 5,821,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

